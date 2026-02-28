With Love Box Office Collections: Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan adds Rs 5.75 crore in Week 3, hits Rs 32 crore in 21 days

Tamil film, With Love is holding well at the box office. The Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer added Rs. 5.75 crore to the tally in its third week, registering a drop of 53 percent over the previous week. Allied to its Rs. 14.75 crore of opening week and Rs. 11.50 crore of the second week, the running cume of With Love reached Rs. 32 crore in its three weeks of theatrical run.

The movie performed best in its home state, where it raked in most of its earnings. It also found some audience in other markets like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Directed by Madhan, the romantic drama is expected to continue gaining a good traction in the fourth week too and cross the Rs. 35 crore mark.

Based on the current trends, the romantic drama is likely to wind its entire run under the Rs. 40 crore gross mark. It will be a good outcome for a movie like this, starring a debutante male lead.

With Love marked the successful acting debut of Abishan Jeevinth in a leading role. For the unversed, he is also a director and his debut directorial was Tourist Family, which was one of the best films of 2025. Abishan also acted in Tourist Family but it was not a full-fledged leading role.

Week-wise Box Office Collections of With Love in India:

Week Gross Box Office 1 Rs. 14.75 crore 2 Rs. 11.50 crore 3 Rs. 5.75 crore Total Rs. 32 crore

