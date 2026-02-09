With Love Box Office Collections: Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer grosses Rs. 9 crore in first weekend

Tamil film, With Love, has recorded a superb opening weekend at the box office. Released on February 6, the romantic comedy drama, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, grossed over Rs. 9 crore in its first three days of theatrical run in India.

The movie debuted with Rs. 2 crore in India and recorded an impressive jump of 60 percent on the second day, adding around Rs. 3.25 crore to the tally. With Love further saw a surge on Sunday, when it collected Rs. 3.75 crore, bringing the total cume to slightly under the Rs. 10 crore gross mark.

Day-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.00 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore Total Rs. 9.00 crore

Directed by Madhan, the romantic drama performed best in its home state, where it fetched around Rs. 6.75 crore in its opening weekend. The Kollywood movie also found some audience in the Telugu states and collected around Rs. 1.25 crore while the rest of India contributed Rs. 1 crore to the tally, with Karnataka being a significant performer.

The initial word-of-mouth seems positive, which is helping its business. With Love is expected to hold well on the weekdays too and put up a good total by the end of its opening week. If it keeps on gaining a significant traction, it has the potential to emerge as a success story from the Tamil cinema.

Territory-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 6.75 crore AP/TS Rs. 1.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 0.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.25 crore Total Rs. 9.00 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

