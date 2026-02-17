With Love Box Office Collections: Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer holds well, collects Rs 1.25 crore on 2nd Monday

Tamil film, With Love, is trending well at the box office. The Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer added Rs. 1.25 crore to the tally on its second Monday, registering a drop of 50 percent over Sunday and 15 percent over its last Friday. With such a good hold, the second week's cume of With Love reached Rs. 8.75 crore. It is likely to wind around the Rs. 10 crore mark.

Currently standing at Rs. 23.50 crore, With Love will cross the Rs. 25 crore mark by the end of its second week. The romantic drama, directed by Madhan, is likely to stick to the cinemas for a long run. It turned out to be a good surprise for the Tamil box office.

The Abishan Jeevinth starrer movie is performing best in its home turf. It is also finding a decent traction in Telugu states and Karnataka. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.00 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.60 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.30 crore 8 Rs. 1.50 crore 9 Rs. 3.50 crore 10 Rs. 2.50 crore 11 Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 23.50 crore

