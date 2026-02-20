With Love Box Office Collections Week 2: Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan's romantic film records strong hold, cume hits Rs 26.50 crore

With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead role, added Rs. 75 lakh to the tally on its second Thursday. The romantic drama collected Rs. 11.50 crore in its second week, bringing the two 14-day cume to Rs. 26.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Madhan directorial recorded a drop of 20 percent from the previous week, which is a strong hold to say the least. The jump was majorly due to Valentine's Day week and the positive word-of-mouth among the audience.

It is expected to see a good spike in its third weekend. However, it will have to face new releases including Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli re-release. If the movie sustained well in its third week and performed on a similar pace, it might end of doing Rs. 40 crore in its final run. However, that seems a bit difficult, so for now, With Love is looking to wind its entire run somewhere around Rs. 35 crore gross mark.

Day-wise box office collections of With Love in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.00 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.60 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.30 crore 8 Rs. 1.50 crore 9 Rs. 3.50 crore 10 Rs. 2.50 crore 11 Rs. 1.25 crore 12 Rs. 1.15 crore 13 Rs. 0.85 crore (est.) 14 Rs. 0.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 26.25 crore

With Love marked the successful acting debut of Abishan Jeevinth in a leading role. For the unversed, he is also a director and his debut directorial was Tourist Family, which was one of the best films of 2025. Abishan also acted in Tourist Family but it was not a full-fledged leading role.

