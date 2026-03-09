With Love Final Box Office Collections: Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer closes its theatrical run at Rs 33 crore

With Love exhausted its entire theatrical run at the box office, with its digital premiere last weekend. The Tamil movie, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, started on a good note and collected Rs. 14.75 crore in its first week. The movie further added Rs. 11.50 crore to the tally in its second week, followed by Rs. 5.75 crore in the third week.

It then collected Rs. 1.25 crore in the fourth week and ended its entire theatrical run at Rs. 33.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. That's a good total for a film that stars a new face in the lead role. The movie received a positive reception among the audience, which is why it managed to record a good theatrical run.

Had the movie delayed its OTT window by a couple of weeks, it might have touched the Rs. 40 crore mark in its full run. Nevertheless, With Love turned out to be a successful film from the Tamil film industry.

Box Office Collections of With Love are as follows:

Week Gross Box Office 1 Rs. 14.75 crore 2 Rs. 11.50 crore 3 Rs. 5.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.25 crore Total Rs. 33.25 crore

With Love marked the successful acting debut of Abishan Jeevinth in a leading role. For the unversed, he is also a director, and his debut directorial was Tourist Family, which was one of the best films of 2025. Abishan also acted in Tourist Family, but it was not a full-fledged leading role.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film stacks up a massive Rs. 7 Cr in first 24 hours of advance