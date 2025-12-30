Year Ender 2025: Top 10 Highest Grossing Malayalam Movies of 2025 at Worldwide Box Office: Lokah Chapter One rules, Sarvam Maya locks 4th spot

Malayalam cinema witnessed a phenomenal year from a business perspective. The regional film industry saw multiple all-time blockbusters, several mid-size hits and Superhits, and a female-led film topping all the charts and emerging as the new industry hit. As the year is ending, here’s a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam movies of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, emerged as the biggest grosser this year. The superhero film grossed over Rs. 300 crore worldwide, becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to cross the triple-century mark. Interestingly, this is the first time a female-led movie has bagged the title of Industry Hit in Malayalam cinema.

2025 also marked Mohanlal's return to the box office. Of his four releases, three were sensational successes. Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan stormed over Rs. 262 crore gross globally, becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to cross the Rs. 250 crore mark. Thudarum, on the other hand, secured the third spot, earning a total of Rs. 232 crore during its theatrical run. It is also the first Malayalam film to gross over the Rs. 100 crore mark in Kerala alone.

Sarvam Maya, the latest Malayalam release, is currently dominating the box office. The Nivin Pauly starrer is likely to secure the fourth spot, grossing around Rs. 100 crore in its final global run. Dies Irae bagged the fourth spot, while Kavalkalam is expected to wind its total cume slightly under Dies Irae, securing the fifth spot. Check out the complete list below.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam movies of 2025 at the worldwide box office:-

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra Rs. 300 crore L2 Empuraan Rs. 262 crore Thudarum Rs. 232 crore Sarvam Maya Rs.100 crore plus (expected) Dies Irae Rs. 82 crore Kavalkalam Rs. 81 crore (expected) Hridayapoorvam Rs. 75 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana Rs. 69 crore Rekhachitram Rs. 57 crore Officer on Duty Rs. 54 crore

