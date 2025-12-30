Year Ender 2025: Top 10 Highest Grossing Telugu Movies at Worldwide Box Office: They Call Him OG takes No. 1 spot, Sankranthiki Vasthunam follows

2025 turned out to be a disappointing year for Telugu cinema. As the year is about to end, here's presenting a box office analysis of the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu movies at the box office.

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, topped the charts and emerged as the biggest grosser this year. The action drama, directed by Sujeeth, stormed over Rs. 219 crore in India and Rs. 283 crore at the worldwide box office. Besides OG, Pawan Kalyan had one more release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which couldn't impress the audience and turned out to be a failure. However, it managed to find a place among the top grossers of 2025.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam secured the second spot, with an earning of Rs. 250 crore gross worldwide. It was a big Hit at the box office. Ram Charan and Shankar’s maiden collaboration, Game Changer, turned out to be a misfire. The political action drama grossed around Rs. 178 crore globally and secured the third spot. The fourth, fifth, and sixth spots belong to Mirai, Kuberaa, and Akhanda 2, respectively. All these movies managed to gross slightly over the Rs. 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Daaku Maharaaj, HIT: The Third Case, and Thandel turned out to be successes at the box office, with a positive theatrical run.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Telugu Movies at the Worldwide Box Office

Rank Title India Gross Worldwide Gross 1 They Call Him OG Rs. 219.00 cr. Rs. 283.00 cr. 2 Sankranthiki Vaasthunam Rs. 217.00 cr. Rs. 250.00 cr. 3 Game Changer Rs. 150.00 cr. Rs. 178.00 cr. 4 Mirai Rs. 102.50 cr. Rs. 136.50 cr. 5 Kuberaa Rs. 102.00 cr. Rs. 135.00 cr. 6 Akhanda 2 Rs. 101.00 cr. Rs. 113.00 cr. (exp.) 7 Daaku Maharaaj Rs. 97.00 cr. Rs. 114.50 cr. 8 Hari Hara Veera Mallu Rs. 92.00 cr. Rs. 105.50 cr. 9 HIT: The Third Case Rs. 88.00 cr. Rs. 113.50 cr. 10 Thandel Rs. 66.00 cr. Rs. 76.00 cr.

Note: The Rank is based on the domestic box office. It would vary for the worldwide gross.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

