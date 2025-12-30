Year Ender 2025: Top 10 Tamil Movies of 2025 at Worldwide Box Office: Coolie rules, Good Bad Ugly follows

2025 remained an average year for Tamil cinema. As the year ends, here is an analysis of the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil movies. The biggest grosser from Kollywood is Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, which stormed over Rs. 500 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Still, the Thalaivar-Lokesh Kanagaraj movie underperformed and couldn't match its sky-high pre-release buzz and hype.

Ajith Kumar had two releases this year- Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. While the former couldn't hit the right chords with the audience, the latter emerged as a big success. Other than Coolie and Good Bad Ugly, no other star-led movie could perform well at the box office. The Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, turned out to be a big misfire. Suriya's Retro and Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi also recorded dull and average theatrical runs, respectively.

Kollywood box office definitely missed Thalapathy Vijay, who had no release in 2025. His last film, Jana Nayagan, is scheduled to set the theaters ablaze on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival.

Apart from the bigwigs, a couple of mid-sized and small-budgeted movies found an audience. Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon collected over Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide, while Dude earned around Rs. 86 crore. Thalaivan Thalaivii and Tourist Family were two surprises this year from Tamil cinema. Both of these small-scale movies not only impressed the audience but also gained good traction at the box office.

Top 10 Tamil movies of 2025 at the Worldwide box office:

Rank Title India Gross Worldwide Gross 1 Coolie Rs. 323.00 cr. Rs. 501.25 cr. 2 Good Bad Ugly Rs. 173.00 cr. Rs. 238.50 cr. 3 Dragon Rs. 114.50 cr. Rs. 147.00 cr. 4 VidaaMuyarchi Rs. 98.00 cr. Rs. 138.00 cr. 5 Dude Rs. 86.00 cr. Rs. 114.50 cr. 6 Retro Rs. 70.50 cr. Rs. 96.75 cr. 7 Madharaasi Rs. 74.00 cr. Rs. 96.50 cr. 8 Thug Life Rs. 53.90 cr. Rs. 95.25 cr. 9 Thalaivan Thalaivii Rs. 74.90 cr. Rs. 90.50 cr. 10 Tourist Family Rs. 69.90 Rs. 85.00 cr.

Note: The Rank is based on the Worldwide box office. It would vary for the domestic gross.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2025: Top 10 Highest Grossing Malayalam Movies of 2025 at Worldwide Box Office: Lokah Chapter One rules, Sarvam Maya locks 4th spot