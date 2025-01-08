Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 6 India Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's cult rom-com nets SPECTACULAR Rs 1.65 crore on Wednesday
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was re-released on January 3, has earned Rs 11 crore at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani continues to win hearts of the cinephiles. The coming-of-age romantic comedy film has witnessed a growth in its collections with its recent re-releases. The blockbuster movie was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin. Kunaal Roy Kapur and Evelyn Sharma played key roles in the film.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Mints Rs 1.65 Crore; Total Reaches Rs 11 Crore
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has collected Rs 1.65 crore on Wednesday, bringing its net India collection to Rs 11.35 crore in six days. It fetched Rs 6.5 crore in its opening weekend. On Monday, the total earnings rose to Rs 8.1 crore, followed by Rs 9.8 crore on Tuesday.
Day-Wise Collections Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release In 2025
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Friday
|Rs 1.15 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 2.35 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 3 crore
|Monday
|Rs 1.60 crore
|Tuesday
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Wednesday
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Total
|Rs 11.35 crore
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Overall Business Touches Rs 190 Crore; Eyes Rs 200 Crore
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani collected Rs 178 crore as its lifetime earnings during its original release. The 2013 blockbuster added Rs 1.25 crore to its tally with its 2024 re-release. After its latest earnings in 2025, the cume collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's romantic comedy now stands at Rs 190.6 crore. Ayan Mukerji's helmer will soon enter Rs 200 crore club at the box office.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
