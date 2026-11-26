Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, is witnessing a decent advance at the ticket window. As of Wednesday, Nov 25 (11 PM), the romantic drama sold around 5200 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Of these, around 4400 tickets were sold at PVR Inox while Cinepolis registered 800 admissions.

These bookings are better than Khurrana's previous two films, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Udta Teer. For the record, the former rom-com had sold around 2100 tickets while the latter only 1000 admissions during the same timeline (Wednesday, 11 PM).

Backed by Rajshri Films, it has one more day in hand before hitting the cinemas. Based on current trends, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's film is expected to sell over 20,000 tickets in total. It is looking to take a start in the vicinity of Rs. 3 to 6 crore, with a pinpoint prediction at Rs. 4.50 crore.

The film is releasing on November 27, 2026, in a clash with Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9. If it manages to bag a positive reception, it will see an instant boost in its footfalls from the opening day itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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