Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, is hitting the cinemas in a couple of hours. The movie closed its advance booking by selling around Rs. 18,500 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

The family romantic drama recorded better sales than Ayushmann Khurrana's last two films, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Udta Teer. For the record, the former registered around 13,000 admissions while the latter sold nearly 10,200 tickets.

The Sooraj Barjatya directorial is expected to take an opening of Rs. 4.50 to 5.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. Its fate will heavily depend on word-of-mouth. Also, Rajshri Films has its targeted fanbase among families. It will be interesting to see if this film manages to penetrate that audience or not.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is releasing this Friday, Nov 27, in a direct clash with Gunmaaster G9. Both films cater to different sections of the audience. However, both of them will face stiff competition from the holdover release, Ramayana, which is expected to see a good jump in the coming weekend.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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