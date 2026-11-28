Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, collected in the vicinity of Rs. 3.50 - 3.75 crore on its opening day. That's a low start for the film, similar to the range of previous Ayushmann Khurrana films. For the record, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Udta Teer had a start of Rs. 3.75 crore each on their opening days.

The hope was that Sooraj Barjatya's name would bring in some additional money. And that seemed to be the case with advances, which suggested a potential Rs. 4-5 crore range opening. A song had also worked. However, the film had poor walk-up business, even worse than Gunmaaster G9, leaving it nowhere to go. The initial reports are okayish, so not much surge is expected either.

The film has opened better overseas. The first day, including previews, is USD 500K, which can be termed a "good" opening. Let's see if it can turn the tables in its favor in the coming days or not.

Box Office Collections of Yeh Prem Mol Liya are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.50 crore Total Rs. 3.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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