Youth Box Office Collections: Ken Karunaas’ comedy drama adds Rs 11 crore in 2nd Weekend, cume hits Rs 40 crore mark

Youth, starring Ken Karunaas in the lead role, recorded another solid day at the box office yesterday. The Tamil movie added Rs. 4.50 crore to the tally on its second Sunday, registering a jump of 10 per cent over Saturday. That took its second weekend's cume to Rs. 11 crore. It is around a 45 per cent drop from the opening weekend of 4 days.

The running cume of Youth now stands at Rs. 39.75 crore gross at the Indian box office by the end of its second weekend. The coming-of-age comedy drama is expected to hold well on the weekdays as well and close its second week somewhere close to the Rs. 45 crore mark or so.

Day-wise box office collections of Youth are as follows:

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 28.75 crore Day 8 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 9 Rs. 4.00 crore Day 10 Rs. 4.50 crore Total Rs. 39.75 crore

Youth is performing best in its home state, where it grossed around Rs. 34.25 crore. It is around 85 per cent of its total domestic cume. The movie fetched around Rs. 3 crore from Karnataka so far, while the Telugu states contributed around Rs. 1.50 crore. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs 1 crore.

Territory-wise box office collections are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 34.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 1.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 39.75 crore

Written and directed by Dhanush’s Asuran fame Ken Karunaas, the film is also headlined by him. Apart from him, the movie features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh, among others, in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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