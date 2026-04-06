Youth Box Office Collections: Ken Karunaas’ comedy drama adds Rs 5.50 crore in 3rd weekend, crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Youth, starring Ken Karunaas in the lead role, continued to perform well at the box office. The coming-of-age comedy drama added Rs. 5.50 crore to the tally on its third weekend. Allied to its Rs. 28.75 crore of the first week and Rs. 16.25 crore of the second week, the running cume of Youth has now crossed the Rs. 50 crore gross mark at the Indian box office.

The Tamil movie turned out to be a big success at the box office, considering the moderate budget and no star faces in the cast. Based on the current trends, the movie will close its third week around Rs. 52-53 crore.

Day-wise box office collections of Youth are as follows:

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 28.75 crore Week 2 Rs. 16.25 crore 3rd Weekend Rs. 5.50 crore Total Rs. 50.50 crore

Youth performed best in its home markets, where it grossed around Rs. 42.25 crore. The movie fetched around Rs. 3.75 crore from Karnataka, while the Telugu states contributed around Rs. 3.75 crore. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1.25 crore to the total tally.

Territory-wise box office collections are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 42.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.75 crore AP/TS Rs. 3.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.25 crore Total Rs. 50.50 crore

Apart from Ken Karunaas, the comedy drama features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh, among others, in key roles. Ken Karunaas has also directed the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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