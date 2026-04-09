Youth Box Office Collections: Ken Karunaas’ comedy drama collects Rs 7.50 crore in WEEK 3, cume hits Rs 53 crore in India

Tamil comedy drama Youth added Rs. 7.50 crore to the tally in its third week, with Rs. 2 crore coming on the weekdays from Monday to Thursday. The movie recorded a drop of 55 per cent from the previous week, which is a fair hold.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 28.75 crore and second week of Rs. 16.50 crore, the running cume of Youth has reached Rs. 52.75 crore gross at the Indian box office in its three weeks of theatrical run.

Youth turned out to be a big hit at the box office, thanks to its positive audience reception and a good performance at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Youth are as follows:

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 28.75 crore Week 2 Rs. 16.50 crore Week 3 Rs. 7.50 crore Total Rs. 52.75 crore

The Ken Karunaas starrer performed best in its home markets, where it collected around Rs. 44.50 crore. It fetched around Rs. 3.75 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 3.25 crore from the Telugu states. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 1.25 crore to the tally.

Based on the current trends, the Tamil comedy drama is expected to add Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 4 crore to the tally before winding up its entire theatrical run somewhere around Rs. 55 crore gross mark at the Indian box office.

Territory-wise box office collections are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 44.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.75 crore AP/TS Rs. 3.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.25 crore Total Rs. 52.75 crore

Apart from Ken Karunaas, the comedy drama features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh, among others, in key roles. Ken Karunaas has also directed the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's fantasy comedy film adds Rs 30 lakh on Day 21, targets Rs 55 crore final