Youth Box Office Collections: Ken Karunaas’ comedy drama records superb opening week of Rs 28 crore in India

Tamil film Youth is faring well at the box office. Released on March 19, the coming-of-age-drama debuted with Rs. 4 crore and then recorded a promising extended weekend of Rs. 20 crore. The movie kept on gaining traction on weekdays as well, when it added Rs. 8 crore to the tally from Monday to Thursday.

That took its 8-day extended opening week to Rs. 28 crore gross at the Indian box office. This is a solid total for a film that has no star face. What works very well for the film is its content! The movie garnered a positive reception among the audience, which helped it in a big way. It turned out to be another Hit for Kollywood after Thaai Kizhavi.

Furthermore, the movie had no significant competition in its home state, other than Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s dubbed version. Since the Ranveer Singh starrer was not a wide release in Tamil Nadu, Youth established an upper hand in its opening week.

Day-wise box office collections of Youth are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4 crore 2 Rs. 3.75 crore 3 Rs. 5.75 crore 4 Rs. 6.50 crore 5 Rs. 2.25 crore 6 Rs. 2.00 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.75 crore Total Rs. 28 crore

Youth performed best in its home state, where it collected Rs. 25 crore so far. The movie found some audience in Karnataka also and grossed around Rs. 2.25 crore. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 75 lakh to the tally.

Area-wise box office collections of Youth are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 25 crore Karnataka Rs. 2.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.75 crore Total Rs. 28 crore

Written and directed by Dhanush’s Asuran fame Ken Karunaas, the film is also headlined by him. Apart from him, the movie features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh, among others, in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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