Youth Final Box Office Collections: Ken Karunaas’ comedy drama closes theatrical run under Rs 55 crore mark in India

Ken Karunaas's comedy drama, Youth, exhausted its entire theatrical run at the box office. The Tamil movie grossed Rs. 28.75 crore in its first week, followed by Rs. 11 crore in the second week. Since then, it could add around Rs. 9-10 crore to the tally, bringing the entire theatrical cume to Rs. 54.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

As the movie is heading to release on the OTT platform this weekend, Youth will leave the cinemas. The Ken Karunaas starrer emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the box office, with Rs. 46 crore coming from Tamil Nadu alone.

The movie found some audience outside its borders, too. It fetched around Rs. 4 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 3.25 crore from the Telugu states, and around Rs. 1.25 crore from the rest of Indian markets.

For the unversed, Youth is the latest successful film from Tamil Cinema, after an impressive theatrical run of With Love and Thaai Kizhavi. All three of them worked solely on content, as none of them had any star face attached to it. It will be interesting to see which upcoming Tamil film will join them.

Territory-wise box office collections are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 46.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 3.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.25 crore Total Rs. 54.50 crore

Apart from Ken Karunaas, the movie features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh, among others, in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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