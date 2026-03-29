Youth India Box Office Collections: Ken Karunaas’ comedy drama collects Rs 4 crore on 2nd Saturday, crosses Rs 35 crore mark

Tamil film Youth is performing well at the box office. After collecting Rs. 28.75 crore in its first week, the coming-of-age comedy drama entered the second weekend with Rs. 2.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 4 crore on Saturday.

The 9-day theatrical cume of Youth has crossed the Rs. 35 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to continue its glorious run further as well. It is looking to close its second weekend around Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 12 crore, which will take its cume to Rs. 40 crore gross.

Youth is sure to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark from here on. It should be achieved by the end of its second week, if it manages to record a good hold on weekdays.

Day-wise box office collections of Youth are as follows:

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 28.75 crore Day 8 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 9 Rs. 4 crore Total Rs. 35.25 crore

The Ken Karunaas starrer collected Rs. 30.75 crore from its home markets alone. The comedy drama found an audience outside Tamil Nadu, too. It fetched around Rs. 2.75 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 90 lakh from the Telugu states, while the rest of the Indian states contributed around Rs. 85 lakh to the tally.

Territory-wise box office collections are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 30.75 crore Karnataka Rs. 2.75 crore AP/TS Rs. 0.90 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.85 crore Total Rs. 35.25 crore

Written and directed by Dhanush’s Asuran fame Ken Karunaas, the film is also headlined by him. Apart from him, the movie features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh, among others, in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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