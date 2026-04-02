Youth India Box Office Collections: Ken Karunaas’ comedy drama records good hold in WEEK 2, crosses Rs 45 crore mark in 14 days

Tamil film Youth is holding well at the box office. The coming-of-age comedy drama, starring Ken Karunaas in the lead role, collected Rs. 28.75 crore in its first week. It then added Rs. 11 crore to the tally in its second weekend, followed by a good hold on the weekdays.

The movie collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its 2nd Monday, followed by Rs. 1.75 crore on its 2nd Tuesday, and Rs. 1.25 crore on Wednesday. Estimates suggest that the comedy drama added another Rs. 1.25 crore to the tally today on its 2nd Thursday, bringing its two-week total cume to Rs. 45.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Youth are as follows:

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 28.75 crore Day 8 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 9 Rs. 4.00 crore Day 10 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 11 Rs. 1.50 crore Day 12 Rs. 1.75 crore Day 13 Rs. 1.25 crore Day 14 Rs. 1.25 crore Total Rs. 45.50 crore

Youth performed best in its home state, where it collected around Rs. 38.25 crore gross. The movie found some audience outside its home markets, too. It fetched around Rs. 3.25 crore from Karnataka, while the Telugu states contributed around Rs. 3 crore to the tally. The movie also collected Rs. 1 crore from the rest of the Indian markets.

Territory-wise box office collections are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 38.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.25 crore AP/TS Rs. 3.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 45.50 crore

The film has turned out to be a success at the box office. It is expected to enter the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in its third weekend. If it manages to hold well in the coming weeks, too, the movie will bag a Clean Hit verdict. Apart from Ken Karunaas, the movie features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh, among others, in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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