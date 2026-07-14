YRF Spy Verse Box Office in India: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha turns first to miss Rs. 100 crore club

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is now running in its final legs. The daily collections have dropped to lakhs, with Rs. 65 lakh coming on the 2nd Monday. Currently standing at Rs. 51.50 crore, the spy action drama is heading to close this week around Rs. 55 crore and then march towards its final target.

Based on current trends, the movie will close its entire run under the Rs. 60 crore nett mark in India, which is disappointing for such a huge IP and brand. Interestingly, Alpha turned out to be the first YRF spy universe movie to miss the Rs. 100 crore nett mark at the Indian box office.

The universe, which had its first release, Ek Tha Tiger, in 2012, was sort of formally started only in 2023 with Pathaan. That also ended up being its peak. Until then, all the films of the universe were BLOCKBUSTERS. Tiger 3 broke that streak in Diwali 2023, doing just HIT business. War 2 broke another streak, becoming the first unsuccessful film of the universe, and now Alpha has become the first to miss Rs. 100 crore nett even, ending up almost halfway to that. These aren’t the sort of firsts someone will want.

Building a universe on spies is not an easy thing, as you are limited by storylines. This universe was being driven by the star power of the lead actors, with films serving as a sort of action-masala entertainers, set in a world of spies, and that worked really well till it did. It was only now that the universe was trying to build into some shared universe plot lines in War 2, but it was probably too little too late. It’s unclear whether the universe is going to continue from here and, if it will, in what form and scale.

Box Office Collections of YRF Spy Universe Movies in India:

Title Year Hindi (Nett) India (Nett) India (Gross) Ek Tha Tiger 2012 Rs. 186.00 cr. Rs. 186.00 cr. Rs. 247.00 cr. Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 Rs. 339.00 cr. Rs. 339.00 cr. Rs. 433.00 cr. War 2019 Rs. 295.00 cr. Rs. 305.50 cr. Rs. 365.00 cr. Pathaan 2023 Rs. 523.00 cr. Rs. 541.00 cr. Rs. 650.00 cr. Tiger 3 2023 Rs. 260.50 cr. Rs. 265.00 cr. Rs. 319.00 cr. War 2 2025 Rs. 176.00 cr. Rs. 230.00 cr. Rs. 275.00 cr. Alpha 2026 Rs. 55-60 cr.

(expected) Rs. 55-60 cr.

(expected) Rs. 66-72 cr.

(expected)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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