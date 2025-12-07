Zootopia 2 China Box Office: Disney film takes 2nd spot among highest-grossing Hollywood films, only behind Avengers: Endgame

Zootopia 2 is wreaking havoc at the box office. The animated film is performing extremely well in the US and in global markets, especially in China. The movie has grossed over USD 393.6 million in its 10 days of theatrical run in China, adding an impressive USD 59 million to the tally on its second Saturday. The movie has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Avengers: Infinity War (USD 359.5M), Furious 7 (USD 390.9M) and The Fate Of The Furious (USD 392.8M), and emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hollywood movie of all time at the Chinese box office.

The movie has already fetched USD 11.4 million from the pre-sales for Second Sunday, which is the biggest advance booking ever. The movie has already entered the USD 400 million club, including its record pre-bookings for the Second Sunday. The movie is expected to record another solid day at the box office today.

Based on the present trends, the movie will close its second weekend in China by adding USD 110-120 million to the tally, registering a drop of nearly 45 to 50 percent from the opening weekend. Zootopia 2 is only behind Avengers: Endgame in China. For the record, the MCU film is ruling at the top with a sum of USD 632.1 million at the Chinese box office. It is to be seen whether Zootopia 2 can surpass Endgame or not.

Top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films ever in China:

Avengers: Endgame – USD 632.1 million

Zootopia 2 – USD 393.6 million

The Fate of the Furious – USD 392.8 million

Furious 7 – USD 390.9 million

Avengers: Infinity War – USD 359.5 million

Transformers: Age of Extinction – USD 301 million

Aquaman – USD 298 million

Venom – USD 269.2 million

Avatar – USD 261.1 million

Avatar: The Way of Water – USD 246 million

The worldwide cume of Zootopia 2 has already crossed the USD 700 million mark. Of this, it smashed USD 200 million in its domestic markets alone. It is now heading towards the USD 800 million mark. The movie is certain to enter the USD 1 billion mark. There is even a possibility of it becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 and crossing the USD 1.5 million mark by the end of its theatrical run. The question is how far it can go from there on!

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

