Zootopia 2 India Box Office 2nd Weekend: Hollywood animated film performs fairly, grosses Rs 2.30 crore on Day 10

Zootopia 2 is estimated to collect around Rs. 2.30 crore gross on its second Sunday, which is roughly a 20 per cent hike over Saturday. The movie added around Rs. 4.85 crore to the tally in its second weekend. The drop is around 40 per cent, which signifies a good hold at the box office despite a significant release this weekend.

Opened with Rs. 1.50 crore gross, Zootopia 2 wrapped its opening weekend at Rs. 8 crore. Further, the movie recorded a fair hold on the weekdays and added Rs. 3.25 crore to the tally. With its second Sunday on par with Saturday, the movie has fetched around Rs. 16.1 crore gross in 10 days of its theatrical run at the Indian box office.

Animated films have a niche audience in India, though some of the sequels to well-received films like Frozen 2, Incredibles 2, Spider-Verse 2 and so on have managed to put up some numbers. Zootopia 2 is following the trajectory of Moana 2 and Inside Out 2. If the movie manages to record a good hold for a few more weeks, it will end up entering the top 10 Hollywood animated film performers at the Indian box office.

Based on the current trends, the movie has chances to aim for a theatrical end of around Rs 30 crore plus gross in India, which will be a good result for a franchise animated film, which had a low start.

Day-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 11.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 1.80 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.30 cr. TOTAL Rs. 16.10 cr.

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has voiced Zootopia 2's main character, Judy Hopps, in the Hindi-dubbed version. The buddy comedy cop animated film is jointly helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Zootopia 2 China Box Office: Disney film takes 2nd spot among highest-grossing Hollywood films, only behind Avengers: Endgame