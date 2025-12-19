Zootopia 2 India Box Office 3rd Week: Disney's animation film continues strong hold at low levels, cume reaches Rs 23 crore
Zootopia 2 remained strong in its third week as well. The movie added Rs. 5.25 crore to the tally, bringing its cume to Rs. 23.25 crore in India.
Zootopia 2 is looking to wrap its third week at Rs. 5.25 crore, with Rs. 3.85 crore coming on the weekend, while the weekdays add Rs. 1.35 crore to the tally. The drop from the previous week is roughly around 20 per cent, which means the movie remained very strong despite new releases.
The running total of Zootopia 2 now stands at Rs. 23.25 crore gross at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 11.25 crore came in Week 1, followed by Rs. 6.75 crore in Week 2. The Disney film is following the trajectory of Moana 2 and Inside Out 2, which ended their box office runs around Rs. 30 crore plus in India, which would be Zootopia 2's lifetime target, too.
However, the movie will face Avatar: Fire and Ash from tomorrow onwards, which is expected to slow down its momentum further. If the movie still manages to hold its ground, it will likely reach the Rs. 30 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run at the Indian box office, marking its entry into the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood animation films in India.
Day-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 is as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Week One
|Rs. 11.25 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 1.80 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 2.30 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 0.55 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.85 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.30 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 0.35 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 0.30 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 0.30 cr.(est.)
|TOTAL
|Rs. 23.25 cr.
For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has voiced Zootopia 2's main character, Judy Hopps, in the Hindi-dubbed version. The buddy comedy cop animated film is jointly helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Avatar: Fire and Ash Final Advance Booking: James Cameron's film sells 1,65,000 tickets in top National Chains for Day 1 in India