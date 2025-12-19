Zootopia 2 India Box Office 3rd Week: Disney's animation film continues strong hold at low levels, cume reaches Rs 23 crore

Zootopia 2 is looking to wrap its third week at Rs. 5.25 crore, with Rs. 3.85 crore coming on the weekend, while the weekdays add Rs. 1.35 crore to the tally. The drop from the previous week is roughly around 20 per cent, which means the movie remained very strong despite new releases.

The running total of Zootopia 2 now stands at Rs. 23.25 crore gross at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 11.25 crore came in Week 1, followed by Rs. 6.75 crore in Week 2. The Disney film is following the trajectory of Moana 2 and Inside Out 2, which ended their box office runs around Rs. 30 crore plus in India, which would be Zootopia 2's lifetime target, too.

However, the movie will face Avatar: Fire and Ash from tomorrow onwards, which is expected to slow down its momentum further. If the movie still manages to hold its ground, it will likely reach the Rs. 30 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run at the Indian box office, marking its entry into the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood animation films in India.

Day-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 is as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 11.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 1.80 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.30 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 0.55 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.85 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.30 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.35 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.30 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.30 cr.(est.) TOTAL Rs. 23.25 cr.

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has voiced Zootopia 2's main character, Judy Hopps, in the Hindi-dubbed version. The buddy comedy cop animated film is jointly helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

