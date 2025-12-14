Zootopia 2 India Box Office 3rd Weekend: Disney's animation film holds fairly, grosses Rs 3.75 crore despite new releases

Zootopia 2 is looking to gross Rs. 3.75 crore in its third weekend, with Rs. 1.85 crore on its third Sunday. The movie recorded a drop of 25 percent over the previous weekend, which signifies a good hold despite new releases and limited screens.

The running cume of Zootopia 2 has reached Rs. 21.75 crore gross by the end of its third weekend. Of this, the movie grossed Rs. 11.25 crore in the first week, followed by Rs. 6.75 crore in the second week. The Hollywood animated film is expected to keep on performing on low levels for a couple of days.

Zootopia 2 will face James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash in the upcoming weekend, which might push it out of the cinemas. Based on the current trends, the movie is likely to wrap its entire theatrical run around Rs. 30 crore mark, making an entry into the top 10 highest grossing Hollywood animated movies at the Indian box office.

Animation in general is a niche genre in India. Though some of the sequels to well-received films like Frozen 2, Incredibles 2, Spider-Verse 2 and so on have managed to put up some numbers. Zootopia 2 is following the trajectory of Inside Out 2 and Moana 2.

Day-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 is as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 11.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 1.80 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.30 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 0.55 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.85 cr. (est.) TOTAL Rs. 21.75 cr.

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has voiced the Hindi-dubbed version of Zootopia 2's main character, Judy Hopps. The buddy comedy cop animated film is jointly helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

