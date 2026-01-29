Zootopia 2 India Box Office Collections: Hollywood animation film grosses Rs 30 crore in 9 weeks

Hollywood animated movie Zootopia 2 added Rs. 40 lakh to the tally in its 9th week. The buddy cop action comedy film, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, took its 9-weeks theatrical run to Rs. 30 crore gross mark at the Indian box office. Though the movie has a low opening, it witnessed impressive trends at the box office, which helped it to survive for this long.

The movie doesn't have many screens left in India due to the new release, still it is attracting the audiences. Zootopia 2 has the potential to keep running in cinemas for a couple of weeks, though on fewer screens. Based on the current trends, it is likely to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 30.50 crore to Rs. 31 crore gross in India.

With this sort of steady hold, the movie has entered into the elite list of the highest grossing animated films in India. Zootopia 2 is expected to surpass Kung Fu Panda 3 and take the 10th spot in the list. Had the movie received a strong opening, it would have ended its run between Moana 2 and Inside Out 2 in India. Animation films are extremely popular across the world, boasting some of the biggest grossers ever. In several countries, animation is the most popular genre for movie-going. However, in India, it has very few takers.

Week-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 are as follows:

Week Box Office 1 Rs. 11.30 crore 2 Rs. 6.80 crore 3 Rs. 4.90 crore 4 Rs. 1.70 crore 5 Rs. 2.30 crore 6 Rs. 1.30 crore 7 Rs. 0.80 crore 8 Rs. 0.50 crore 9 Rs. 0.40 crore Total Rs. 30 crore

Disclaimer: The box office numbers are compiled from various sources and our research. The numbers can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

