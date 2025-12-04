Zootopia 2 India Box Office Day 6: Disney's animated film continues low-yet-steady run, nears Rs 12 crore mark

Zootopia 2 is estimated to collect Rs. 85 lakh on its first Wednesday, registering a 10 per cent jump from Monday and a 15 per cent drop from Tuesday. The animated Hollywood movie reached Rs. 11.50 crore approx in India. It is expected to wrap the opening week at over Rs. 12 crore.

Animated films have a limited audience in India, though some of the sequels to well-received films like Frozen 2, Incredibles 2, Spider-Verse 2 and so on have managed to put up some numbers. Zootopia 2 is performing closer to films like Inside Out 2 and Moana 2, than those. These films can stick around for a couple of weeks and continue to collect on low levels. Inside Out and Moana 2 went on to gross over Rs. 30 crore from a similar start. That's what Zootopia 2 can do and will be aiming to do.

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has voiced the Hindi-dubbed version of Zootopia 2's main character, Judy Hopps. The buddy comedy cop animated film is jointly helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

While the film hasn't put up big numbers in India, it is wreaking havoc in other overseas markets, especially in China. The global cume of Zootopia 2 has already crossed the USD 600 million mark, becoming the 9th highest-grossing movie of 2025 at the worldwide box office. The animated movie is certain to cross the USD 1 billion mark. In fact, it also has the potential to claim the top spot among Hollywood releases.

Day-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 1.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.35 cr. Sunday Rs. 3.80 cr. Monday Rs. 0.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 0.85 cr. Total Rs. 11.40 cr.

