Zootopia 2 India Box Office Day 8: Walt Disney film holds well on 2nd Friday, grosses Rs. 75 lakh

Zootopia 2 is estimated to collect around Rs. 75 lakh gross on its second Friday, which is on par with Thursday. When actuals arrive, there might even be some growth in collections. The movie should aim to add Rs. 5 crore in its second weekend, depending on how it holds further on Saturday and Sunday.

Opened with Rs. 1.65 crore gross, Zootopia 2 wrapped its opening weekend at Rs. 8.70 crore. Further, the movie recorded a fair hold on the weekdays and added Rs. 3.35 crore to the tally. With its second Friday on par with Thursday, the movie has grossed Rs. 12.90 crore in 8 days of its theatrical run in India.

Animated films have a niche audience in India, though some of the sequels to well-received films like Frozen 2, Incredibles 2, Spider-Verse 2 and so on have managed to put up some numbers. When compared to recent Hollywood animated sequels, Zootopia 2 is following the trajectory of Inside Out 2 and Moana 2. These movies went on to gross over Rs. 30 crore from a similar start; that's what Zootopia 2 can do and will be aiming to do. If it manages to maintain the same momentum at low levels, it will cross this mark and will make a place among the Top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood animation films in India.

Day-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 1.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.35 cr. Sunday Rs. 3.80 cr. Monday Rs. 0.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 0.85 cr. Thursday Rs. 0.75 cr. (est.) 2nd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. Total Rs. 12.90 cr.

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has voiced for Zootopia 2's main character, Judy Hopps, in the Hindi-dubbed version. The buddy comedy cop animated film is jointly helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer taken to Rs 27 crore, possibly Rs 30 crore on day one