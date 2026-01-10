Zootopia 2 India Box Office: Disney's animation film grosses Rs 28 crore in 6 weeks, eyes Rs 30 crore final

Disney's animated film, Zootopia 2, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, grossed Rs. 28.30 crore in its 6 weeks of theatrical run. Animation films are extremely popular across the world, boasting some of the biggest grossers ever. In several countries, animation is the most popular genre for movie-going. However, in India, it has very few takers. The buddy cop animated film opened on a low note but managed to record promising trends.

It grossed Rs. 11.30 crore in the opening week, after which it faced tough competition from Dhurandhar in India. Still, the Hollywood animated film held well and collected Rs. 6.80 crore in the second week. It further collected Rs. 4.90 crore in the third week, followed by Rs. 1.70 crore in the fourth week. The movie saw a good spike in the fifth week, mainly due to the Christmas and New Year period, when it collected Rs. 2.30 crore. Zootopia 2 further managed to gross around Rs. 1.30 crore in the sixth week.

The movie is still running in cinemas and is likely to add a couple of crores more to the tally, and will end its entire theatrical run around Rs. 30 crore gross in India. This will mark its entry into the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood animation films in India.

Box Office collections of Zootopia 2 in India are as follows:

Week Box Office 1 Rs. 11.30 crore 2 Rs. 6.80 crore 3 Rs. 4.90 crore 4 Rs. 1.70 crore 5 Rs. 2.30 crore 6 Rs. 1.30 crore Total Rs. 28.30 crore

Globally, the movie has emerged as a big money spinner. It has already became the biggest Hollywood grosser in China, surpassing Avengers: Endgame. Furthermore, the way it is performing at the box office right now, it has potential to wrap its entire theatrical run around USD 1.80 billion. Whether the movie will touch the USD 2 billion mark, will depend on how it holds further in Japan and China. Overall, the movie will end on a higher side when compared to Avatar: Fire And Ash, which is a big achievement.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Highest Grossing Animated Films in India: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Second after Mahavatar Narsimha