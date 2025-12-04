Zootopia 2 India Box Office: Disney's animation film wraps opening week at Rs 12.25 crore, follows Inside Out 2 and Moana 2 trajectory

Zootopia 2 remained flat on its Day 7, collecting another Rs. 85 lakh to the tally. The animated movie wrapped its opening week at Rs. 12.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. Though it started low, somehow it managed to show a steady hold on the weekdays.

Animated films have a niche audience in India, though some of the sequels to well-received films like Frozen 2, Incredibles 2, Spider-Verse 2 and so on have managed to put up some numbers. When compared to recent Hollywood animated sequels, Zootopia 2 is following the trajectory of Inside Out 2 and Moana 2. Though the former also wrapped its opening week in a similar range, Moana 2 collected Rs. 15 crore in its first week in India. Inside Out 2 and Moana 2 went on to gross over Rs. 30 crore from a similar start. That's what Zootopia 2 can do and will be aiming to do.

While the movie isn’t making any significant earnings in India, it is storming the box office in other global markets, especially in China. The movie raked in over USD 315.4 million at the Chinese box office in its 9 days of theatrical run, while its worldwide box office collection is slightly under the USD 650 million mark. The animated movie is certain to cross the USD 1 billion mark. In fact, it also has the potential to claim the top spot among Hollywood releases.

Day-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 is as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 1.65 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.35 cr. Sunday Rs. 3.80 cr. Monday Rs. 0.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 0.85 cr. Thursday Rs. 0.85 cr. Total Rs. 12.25 cr.

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has voiced for Zootopia 2's main character, Judy Hopps, in the Hindi-dubbed version. The buddy comedy cop animated film is jointly helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

