Zootopia 2 India Box Office Week 2: Hollywood animated film records good hold, grosses Rs 18 crore in 14 days

Zootopia 2 has registered a good hold in its second week in India. The Disney movie made a sum of Rs. 6.85 crore in Week 2, adding Rs. 50 lakh gross on its second Thursday. Opened with Rs. 1.65 crore, Zootopia 2 recorded a weekend of Rs. 8.80 crore and wrapped its Week 1 at Rs. 11.25 crore gross in India. The drop from the previous week is around 40 percent, which is a positive sign.

Bankrolled by Walt Disney Studios, the buddy comedy entertainer has grossed over Rs. 18 crore in two weeks in India. The movie is expected to continue gaining traction at low levels for a couple of weeks. If it keeps performing on expected lines, it will make it to the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood animated films in India.

Animation is a niche genre in India. Though some of the sequels to well-received films like Frozen 2, Incredibles 2, Spider-Verse 2 and so on have managed to put up some numbers. Zootopia 2 is following the trajectory of Inside Out 2 and Moana 2. Both of them went over the Rs. 30 crore gross in India, which would be the lifetime target for Zootopia 2 as well.

Day-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 11.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 1.80 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.30 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 0.55 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.50 cr. TOTAL Rs. 18 cr.

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has voiced for Zootopia 2's main character, Judy Hopps, in the Hindi-dubbed version. The buddy comedy cop animated film is jointly helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Zootopia 2 Worldwide Box Office: On verge to surpass A Minecraft Movie, grosses USD 955 million