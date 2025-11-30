Zootopia 2 Opening Weekend Box Office: Tops Inside Out 2 in India to collect Rs 9 crore

Disney's latest outing, Zootopia 2, recorded a low opening weekend in India. Released on November 27, 2025, the Hollywood animation film clocked over Rs. 9.10 crore gross (Rs. 7.60 crore net) in its first three days of theatrical run at the Indian box office. It debuted with a dull Rs. 1.60 crore gross. Further, the movie registered a good spike on Saturday, when it collected Rs. 3.25 crore. Estimates suggest that its Day 3 (Sunday) will be around Rs. 4.25 crore.

Sequels to appreciated animated films often manage to gain good traction in the initial days; however, the picture is quite different here. Though Zootopia was a well-received film, its sequel didn't put up those expected weekend numbers. The movie remained lower than Moana 2, though it managed to exceed Inside Out 2. For the record, Moana 2 had a weekend debut of Rs. 11.50 crore while Inside Out 2 opened with Rs. 7.50 crore.

Zootopia 2 is expected to follow the box office trajectory of Inside Out 2, which raked in over Rs. 38 crore gross in India, which is what the latest animated film aims for. All eyes are now on its weekdays. Let's see if the movie manages to pass the crucial Monday test and then record a good trend over the week.

Day-wise box office collections of Zootopia 2 are as follows:

Day Gross Box Office 1 Rs. 1.60 crore 2 Rs. 3.25 crore 3 Rs. 4.25 crore Total Rs. 9.10 crore (Rs. 7.60 crore net)

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has voiced for Zootopia 2's main character, Judy Hopps, in the Hindi-dubbed version. The buddy comedy cop animated film is jointly helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

