Zootopia 2 Worldwide Box Office: Beats Jurassic World Rebirth and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, grosses USD 915 million in 12 days

Zootopia 2 is wreaking havoc at the box office. The movie has become a sensation among the audience ever since it hit the cinemas. The Disney animated film entered the USD 900 million club with its superb performance in just 12 days. It grossed over USD 915.8 million at the worldwide box office by the end of its second weekend.

Of this whopping figure, the animated film fetched around USD 695.3 million in the foreign markets, while USD 220.4 million came from the US alone. The movie is witnessing a riot run in China, where it has already emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film ever.

With this sort of impressive performance, the movie has already surpassed Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Jurassic World Rebirth. For the record, the Japanese anime grossed USD 768.9 million in its full run, while the Scarlett Johnson starrer made USD 868.9 million in its entire theatrical run. Zootopia 2 is now the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

The next target for Zootopia 2 is A Minecraft Movie (USD 957.9 million). After which, it will march towards the massive USD 1 billion club. Based on the current trends, it is likely to storm the billion mark by this coming Friday. The animated movie is set for a lifetime cume of around USD 1.5 billion to USD 1.7 billion. Let's see if it surpasses the lifetime earnings of Ne Zha 2.

Top 5 highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Ne Zha 2 USD 1.90 billion 2 Lilo & Stitch USD 1.03 billion 3 A Minecraft Movie USD 957.9 million 4 Zootopia 2 USD 915.7 million 5 Jurassic World: Rebirth USD 868.9 million

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

