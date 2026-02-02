Zootopia 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Turns highest grossing Hollywood animation film, nears USD 1.80 billion mark

Hollywood animated film, Zootopia 2, continues to gain traction at the box office. The movie fetched around USD 17.3 million overseas in its 10th weekend, taking the total cume to USD 1.37 billion internationally. Combined with its USD 409 million domestic cume, the worldwide gross box office collections of Zootopia 2 have now reached USD 1.78 billion in its 68 days of theatrical run.

Zootopia 2 surpassed Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing Hollywood animation film of all time and the second-highest-grossing animated film ever, only behind Ne Zha 2. Since the movie is still witnessing a strong hold in China and Japan, it is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run around USD 1.80 billion to 2 billion.

Zootopia 2 is the best-performing in China and North America, followed by Japan and other regions. For the record, the movie has fetched around USD 638.8 million in China alone, becoming the biggest Hollywood grosser of all time. It grossed USD 409 million in North American markets and around USD 90 million in Japan. With this sort of impressive run, Zootopia 2 emerged as the 9th highest-grossing movie of all time.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies of All Time Worldwide:

Rank Title WW Box Office 1 Avatar USD 2.92 B 2 Avengers: Endgame USD 2.71 B 3 Avatar: The Way of Water USD 2.32 B 4 Titanic USD 2.22 B 5 Ne Zha 2 USD 2.19 B 6 Star Wars: The Force Awakens USD 2.05 B 7 Avengers: Infinity War USD 2.04 B 8 Spiderman: No Way Home USD 1.92 B 9 Zootopia 2 USD 1.78 B 10 Inside Out 2 USD 1.69 B

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

