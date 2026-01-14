Zootopia 2 Worldwide Box Office: Disney's animated film maintains strong run, grossing USD 1.66 billion in 45 days

Zootopia 2 continues to maintain a strong hold at the box office. The animated buddy cop action drama grossed USD 31.8 million in the international markets in its 7th weekend, bringing the overseas cume to USD 1.28 billion in 45 days of theatrical run. Allied to its USD 378.7 million cume in home markets, the Zootopia sequel stormed a solid USD 1.66 billion at the worldwide box office.

The movie will zoom past the lifetime earnings of The Lion King and Jurassic World (USD 1.67 billion) and Inside Out 2 (USD 1.7 billion) this weekend, becoming the 10th highest-grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office. Crossing Inside Out 2 would mean that Zootopia 2 will also emerge as the highest-grossing Hollywood animated movie of all time.

Zootopia 2 is still strong in its domestic and two major overseas markets, China and Japan, and it is all set to wind up its entire run in the vicinity of USD 1.8 billion to 2 billion. It is to be seen if the movie has enough fuel to surpass the lifetime earnings of Ne Zha 2, to emerge as the biggest grosser of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

For the unversed, the movie has already emerged as the biggest Hollywood grosser in China, surpassing Avengers: Endgame. It is now setting new benchmarks for the upcoming releases.

Top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Rank Title WW Box Office 1 Ne Zha 2 USD 2.19 B 2 Zootopia 2 USD 1.66* B (45 days) 3 Avatar: Fire And Ash USD 1.23* B (26 days) 4 Lilo And Stitch USD 1.03 B 5 A Minecraft Movie USD 958.1 M 6 Jurassic World: Rebirth USD 869.1 M 7 Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle USD 785 M 8 How To Train Your Dragon USD 636.2 M 9 F1 USD 630.50 M 10 Superman USD 616.7 M

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Mardaani 3, final update for Rahu Ketu and Happy Patel