Zootopia 2 Worldwide Box Office: Emerges 6th highest grossing animated movie of all time, grosses USD 1.27 million in 26 days

Zootopia 2 continues to storm the box office. The animated film is all set to hit the USD 1 billion mark overseas alone. The movie grossed a solid USD 76.7 million in its 4th weekend in the international markets, despite facing new competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash. The international cume of Zootopia 2 reached USD 990 million over 53 markets.

The movie grossed USD 282.8 million in the US alone, bringing its global cume to USD 1.27 million in 26 days of its theatrical run. With this sort of impressive run, Zootopia 2 has entered the Top 25 highest-grossing movies of all time at the worldwide box office, beating Beauty and the Beasts' USD 1.27 billion. It also emerged as the sixth-highest-grossing animated movie ever, surpassing Minions' USD 1.16 billion and Incredibles 2's USD 1.24 billion globally.

Based on the current trends, the movie will cross the lifetime earnings of Frozen (USD 1.31 billion) and The Super Mario Bros Movie (USD 1.36 billion) by next weekend, securing the fourth place among the biggest animated grossers of all time.

Zootopia 2, helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, is likely to keep gaining traction further as well, despite the Avatar 3 release. It is expected to wind its entire theatrical run somewhere in the vicinity of USD 1.5 million to USD 1.7 million at the worldwide box office. It will be interesting to see whether Zootopia 2 finishes its run on a higher note than Avatar 3.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

