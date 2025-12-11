Zootopia 2 Worldwide Box Office: On verge to surpass A Minecraft Movie, grosses USD 955 million

Disney's latest animated outing, Zootopia 2, is storming the box office left, right and center. The movie crossed the USD 950 million mark at the worldwide box office on its second Tuesday. Currently standing at a massive USD 955 million, Zootopia 2 fetched around USD 728.2 million from the foreign markets, while the US contributed a sum of USD 227.5 million by the end of its second Tuesday.

Taking its Wednesday figures in account, the movie has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of A Minecraft Movie (USD 957 million). However, the actual figures are yet to arrive. As of Tuesday, the movie stands at the fourth spot among the highest grossing movies of 2025.

Based on its current trends, the animated movie is expected to enter the USD 1 billion club on Friday. The final target of Zootopia 2 will heavily depend on how it performs further in the third and fourth weeks. The movie is expected to slow down after the release of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash. As of now, it is certain to clock somewhere around USD 1.50 to USD 1.70 billion by the end of its theatrical run. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can surpass Ne Zha 2 and become the only movie to clock over the USD 2 billion mark on the global front.

Among all the global markets, Zootopia 2 is performing the best in China. It has scored over USD 440.2 million by the end of 2nd Tuesday in China alone, becoming the second highest-grossing Hollywood movie after Avengers: Endgame. The production cost of Zootopia 2 is reported as USD 150 million, which speaks to the volume of profits itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

