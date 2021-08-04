Boy group BDC is set to make a comeback; Here’s everything we know so far

Boys Da Capo in the house! Just 2 months after their last release, BDC will be making a comeback. As announced through their official Twitter account on July 27, the group will release a special single titled ‘MOON WALKER’. This will mark the group’s latest release, just 2 months after their last album ‘The Intersection: Contact’ was released on June 30.

A coming soon poster was shared on July 27 along with the announcement, which showed a shining moon on a blue background with stars around it along with the release date of 10 August across the poster. Check it out below.

A schedule was shared further for the upcoming single that revealed 2 concept photos, trailers and teasers are lined up before the music video release. The trio’s legs could be spotted on the schedule as they stood on a sparkling surface, possibly the floor of the moon.

Following the schedule, the first set of concept photos were released that had a glittery vibe to them. Dressed up in flashy outfits, the group and individual photos added to the ‘moon walker’ vibe.

The second set of individual and group images shared on July 30 had more of a dark stylish charm to them, making the fans excited for the new song.

The mood spoiler had a whistling sound in the background with a clip of a person in space outfit on the moon spanned to a flower, a fruit and a fish and lastly to the members of BDC.

The online cover of the song was also seen in the highlight teaser and the shining moon moved in a circle over a fun rhythm.

An interesting release seems to be on the way from BDC and we are ready for it!

