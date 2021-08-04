Boy group BDC is set to make a comeback; Here’s everything we know so far

Boys Da Capo in the house! Just 2 months after their last release, BDC will be making a comeback. As announced through their official Twitter account on July 27, the group will release a special single titled ‘MOON WALKER’. This will mark the group’s latest release, just 2 months after their last album ‘The Intersection: Contact’ was released on June 30.
A coming soon poster was shared on July 27 along with the announcement, which showed a shining moon on a blue background with stars around it along with the release date of 10 August across the poster. Check it out below.
BDC SPECIAL SINGLE 'MOON WALKER'
2021.08.10 6PM (KST)#BDC #김시훈 #홍성준 #윤정환 #MOON_WALKER #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC pic.twitter.com/Cch9EXf3dH
— BDC (@BDC_BNM) July 27, 2021
A schedule was shared further for the upcoming single that revealed 2 concept photos, trailers and teasers are lined up before the music video release. The trio’s legs could be spotted on the schedule as they stood on a sparkling surface, possibly the floor of the moon.
BDC SPECIAL SINGLE 'MOON WALKER' SCHEDULE
2021.08.10 6PM (KST) RELEASE#BDC #김시훈 #홍성준 #윤정환 #MOON_WALKER #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC pic.twitter.com/z6KeWjVS1d
— BDC (@BDC_BNM) July 28, 2021
Following the schedule, the first set of concept photos were released that had a glittery vibe to them. Dressed up in flashy outfits, the group and individual photos added to the ‘moon walker’ vibe.
BDC SPECIAL SINGLE 'MOON WALKER' CONCEPT PHOTO #1
2021.08.10 6PM (KST) RELEASE#BDC #김시훈 #홍성준 #윤정환 #MOON_WALKER #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC pic.twitter.com/WUdG0OxOIN
— BDC (@BDC_BNM) July 29, 2021
The second set of individual and group images shared on July 30 had more of a dark stylish charm to them, making the fans excited for the new song.
BDC SPECIAL SINGLE 'MOON WALKER' CONCEPT PHOTO #2
2021.08.10 6PM (KST) RELEASE#BDC #김시훈 #홍성준 #윤정환 #MOON_WALKER #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC pic.twitter.com/XyAZ5g14VC
— BDC (@BDC_BNM) July 30, 2021
The mood spoiler had a whistling sound in the background with a clip of a person in space outfit on the moon spanned to a flower, a fruit and a fish and lastly to the members of BDC.
BDC SPECIAL SINGLE 'MOON WALKER' MOOD SPOILER https://t.co/yC59ebBNJB
2021.08.10 6PM (KST) RELEASE#BDC #김시훈 #홍성준 #윤정환 #MOON_WALKER #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC pic.twitter.com/kqFPTiTHZp
— BDC (@BDC_BNM) August 2, 2021
The online cover of the song was also seen in the highlight teaser and the shining moon moved in a circle over a fun rhythm.
BDC 'MOON WALKER' HIGHLIGHT TEASERhttps://t.co/XV6Ojk2Dsm
2021.08.10 6PM (KST) RELEASE#BDC #김시훈 #홍성준 #윤정환 #MOON_WALKER #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC pic.twitter.com/ojsNWgKygm
— BDC (@BDC_BNM) August 4, 2021
An interesting release seems to be on the way from BDC and we are ready for it!
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
ALSO READ: India among the TOP countries tweeting about Kpop; BTS, NCT, BLACKPINK most tweeted about
What do you think the song will be about? Let us know below.