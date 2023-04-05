Boy group BTOB has finished filming its comeback MV, new song will release in May, reveals Cube Ent.

Earlier today, Cube Entertainment made an announcement concerning its hit boy group BTOB. In the said announcement, Cube Entertainment revealed that the group is all set to make its comeback in May 2023. The company then went on to reveal that the group finished filming its upcoming music video in late March. Rumours concerning the group’s potential comeback surfaced as long back as January 2023. BTOB’s May comeback will mark their first release as a group in the last 15 months. The group’s last release was a full-length album ‘Be Together’ which was dropped in February 2022. The group recently held a fan meeting ‘Melody Company’.

BTOB (Born to Beat) is a South Korean boy group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2012. The group consists of seven members: Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, Ilhoon, and Sungjae. BTOB is known for its diverse music styles, which range from pop ballads to upbeat dance tracks. They have released a plethora of hit songs over the years. The latter-mentioned songs include ‘I'll Be Your Man’, ‘Missing You’, and ‘Only One for Me’. In addition to their music career, BTOB members have also pursued acting, variety show hosting, and other entertainment activities.

BTOB’s filmography

BTOB member Eunkwang for starters, recently made headlines when he was confirmed as one of the MCs on Weekly Idol alongside former Lovelyz member Mijoo. BTOB’s vocalist and rapper Minhyuk has appeared in a variety of K-dramas including ‘Sweet, Savage Family’, ‘Hospital Ship’, ‘Queen of Mystery’ and more. Group member Sungjae was part of the super hit K-drama ‘Goblin’ starring Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun. Besides Goblin, Sungjae has also been a part of dramas like ‘Plus Nine Boys’, ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ and more.

Hyunsik has appeared in the globally popular K-drama ‘The Heirs’ starring Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin. As a group, members of BTOB have made a myriad of appearances on variety shows like ‘Knowing Bros’, ‘Weekly Idol’ and ‘Idol Room’. BTOB, as an idol group, is known for the musical variety it offers every now and then. From ballads to upbeat dance tracks, the group has done it all.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is BTS’ Jungkook building a 3-storey luxury home in Itaewon-dong?