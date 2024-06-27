Boy groups ATBO and JUST B to become one team for project group The CrewOne; Know details

ATBO, the K-pop boy group under IST Entertainment, and JUST B, another boy group under BLUEDOT Entertainment have decided to become one team for their upcoming project group.

On June 27, 2024, it was announced that ATBO and JUST B will form a project group called The CrewOne.

ATBO and JUST B announce the formation of a special project group The CrewOne

On June 27, 2024, a piece of surprising news came for the fans of the South Korean boy groups ATBO and JUST B.

ATBO’s agency IST Entertainment and JUST B’s BLUEDOT Entertainment announced that both boy groups are forming a team to create a special project group called The CrewOne.

In the statement that the agencies of JUST B and ATBO released, they said that they have teamed up to create a project group. They poured down hopes to create a greater synergy between ATBO and JUST B with this project.

The project group has been named The CrewOne as a symbol of unity with the members who are crew members of a ship sailing together on a voyage. The agencies ended the statement by saying they are excited to see The CrewOne’s future activities and would greatly appreciate the support from the fans.

Know ATBO

ATBO is a South Korean boy group formed by IST Entertainment through the survival show The Orgin-A, B, Or What? in 2022. The name ATBO is an acronym for At The Beginning of Originality.

ATBO was initially a septet but member Seok Rak Won left the group on May 6, 2024, because he was suffering from some health issues. Currently, ATBO consists of six members namely Oh Jun Seok, Ryu Jun Min, Bae Hyun Jun, Jeong Seung Hwan, Kim Yeon Kyu, and Won Bin.

ATBO marked its debut with the release of its first extended play The Beginning: Blooming Flower (translated from the Korean words in the original title) on July 27, 2022.

Know JUST B

JUST B is a South Korean boy group formed by BLUEDOT Entertainment with a lineup of six members. The group consists of 6 members namely Geonu, Bain, Lim Ji-min, JM, DY, and Sangwoo.

JUST B recently released their comeback single album titled Daddy’s Girl on May 22, 2024.

