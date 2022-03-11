‘Boy In Luv’ becomes BTS’ 17th MV to surpass 400 million views on YouTube

BTS’ music video for ‘Boy In Luv’ has officially crossed 400 million views on YouTube! The music video, released on the 1theK YouTube channel, crossed the mark on March 10 at around 9.30 pm KST (6 pm IST), making it the group’s 17th music video to do so. Released on February 11, 2014, the music video has achieved this feat in about eight years and one month.

The music video previously crossed 350 million views in October 2020. Released as the title track for BTS’ second mini album ‘Skool Luv Affair’, ‘Boy In Luv’ also serves as the parallel track for the group’s 2019 song ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey.

Prior to ‘Boy In Luv’, BTS has reached this mark with the music videos for 'DNA,' 'Fire,' 'Dope,' 'Fake Love,' 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),' 'Blood Sweat & Tears,' 'IDOL,' 'Save Me,' 'Boy With Luv,' 'Not Today,' 'Dynamite,' 'Spring Day,' 'Butter,' 'ON' (Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima), 'Life Goes On,' and 'Permission to Dance.'

Meanwhile, just last month, BTS set double records with their music video for ‘Dynamite’. Not only did the music video become the fastest K-Pop group music video to hit 1.4 billion views, doing so in just over one year and six months, but at the same time, BTS has also become the only Korean artist to cross the 1.4 billion views mark with three different music videos, including the group’s videos for ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘DNA’.

Congratulations to BTS!

