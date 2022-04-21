‘Boy With Luv’ becomes BTS’ first MV to surpass 1.5 billion views on YouTube

On April 21, at around 4.50 pm KST (1.20 pm IST), BTS’ music video for ‘Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)’ officially crossed the 1.5 billion views mark on YouTube. As it was released on April 6, 2019, at 6 pm KST (2.30 pm IST), it took the music video about three years, eight days, and 22 hours to reach this massive milestone.

This is BTS’ first ever music video to reach the 1.5 billion mark on the platform. With this, BTS joins PSY and BLACKPINK as the only K-pop artists in history to have music videos surpass the 1.5 billion views mark on YouTube. Further, ‘Boy With Luv’ is currently the fourth most viewed music video by a Korean artist on the platform.

Meanwhile, BTS recently returned to South Korea after successfully completing the ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts. On the fourth (and last) day of the concert, BTS announced their highly anticipated next comeback, as the words ‘WE ARE BULLETPROOF’ flashed on the screen, followed by the date ‘22,06.10’ (June 10, 2022).

According to a Korean media outlet, BTS is expected to achieve an unprecedented record in the history of the K-pop industry, with their upcoming release. Ever since BTS’ debut in June 2013, the group has steadily released albums every year, in which every member of the group has participated. If BTS' June release happens to be an album, this would make them the first group in the history of K-pop to release an album every year while all the members of the group have been active for 10 years.