‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘DNA’, ‘Fire’ & more: Choose your favourite title track by BTS

BTS is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism. Their work also often references literature and psychological concepts and includes an alternative universe storyline.

Having sold over 32 million albums on the Gaon Music Chart, BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with ‘Map of the Soul: 7’. They are the first Asian and non-English speaking act to be named the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's (IFPI) Global Recording Artist of the Year (2020–2021), to chart on Billboard's Top Touring Artists of the 2010s (placing at number 45), and to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl (Love Yourself World Tour in 2019). Featured on Time's international cover as ‘Next Generation Leaders’ and dubbed ‘Princes of Pop’, BTS has also appeared on the magazine's lists of the 25 most influential people on the internet (2017–2019) and the 100 most influential people in the world (2019).

ALSO READ: Krackdown: Bicycle by BTS’ RM on World Bicycle Day; A comforting record of his favorite time

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which title track is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.