'Boycott Toofaan' trends on Twitter ahead of Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer's release

Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan is all set to release on July 16, 2021. Ahead of the release, a 'Boycott' call has been started by Twitterati.

A film that has been in the headlines for the past few weeks is Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan. Starring Farhan as a boxer, the film showcases the journey of how he becomes a champion from being a gangster in Dongri. His love interest is played by Mrunal. She motivates him to become a boxing champion. While the story is about Aziz Ali, the boxer, it seems like his love story angle with Dr Pooja Shah aka Mrunal has triggered netizens. Amid the buzz related to the film, on Saturday, 'Boycott Toofaan' began to trend on social media.

Several Twitter users took to social media to share their thoughts about the interfaith marriage and relationship portrayed between the characters Aziz and Pooja. Many were not comfortable with the same and claimed that 'it goes against culture' of the nation. A user wrote, "Movie sucks actor sucks and their ideology sucks and Bollywood sucks so I humbly request all my fellow citizens to please #BoycottToofaan." Another wrote, "Toofaan Movie Is against Our Culture ." Another claimed, "Remember @FarOutAkhtar Was against of CAA. It's our time, iski Toofan ko andhi main uda do."

Take a look at the tweets:

Toofaan Movie Is against Our Culture . It's Time To #BoycottToofaan pic.twitter.com/Bkvp2yErNi — Abhinav Kumar (@KumarAbhinav987) July 10, 2021

Toofaan Movie Is against Our Culture . It's Time To #BoycottToofaan — #TheNationalist (@Chiku78962761) July 10, 2021

Toofaan Movie Is against Our Culture . It's Time To #BoycottToofaan — Sadhvi Prachi (@Sadhvi_prachi) July 10, 2021

Boycott all Bollywood movies!!#BoycottToofaan i stand with this HT Say No To Bullywood Forever pic.twitter.com/IcvkxA7zmc — Sumita Das (@sumidas198) July 10, 2021

Movie sucks actor sucks and their ideology sucks and Bollywood sucks so I humbly request all my fellow citizens to please #BoycottToofaan — प्रतीक घनश्याम ठाकुर (@Prateek36920870) July 10, 2021

Remember @FarOutAkhtar

Was against of CAA. It's our time, iski Toofan ko andhi main uda do #BoycottToofaan — #KisanWithModi (@gaurhitesh) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, on Friday, actor Farhan had shared a glimpse of his training montage for Toofaan. The actor was seen turning his beast mode on to step into the shoes of a boxer for the film. In the video montage, Farhan revealed that he did not train for the film but to become a boxer for Toofaan. The film is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment, ROMP Pictures. It also stars Paresh Rawal, who essays the role of Farhan's coach. The film is all set to drop on July 16, 2021, on Prime Video.

