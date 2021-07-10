  1. Home
'Boycott Toofaan' trends on Twitter ahead of Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer's release

Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan is all set to release on July 16, 2021. Ahead of the release, a 'Boycott' call has been started by Twitterati.
Toofaan
A film that has been in the headlines for the past few weeks is Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan. Starring Farhan as a boxer, the film showcases the journey of how he becomes a champion from being a gangster in Dongri. His love interest is played by Mrunal. She motivates him to become a boxing champion. While the story is about Aziz Ali, the boxer, it seems like his love story angle with Dr Pooja Shah aka Mrunal has triggered netizens. Amid the buzz related to the film, on Saturday, 'Boycott Toofaan' began to trend on social media. 

Several Twitter users took to social media to share their thoughts about the interfaith marriage and relationship portrayed between the characters Aziz and Pooja. Many were not comfortable with the same and claimed that 'it goes against culture' of the nation. A user wrote, "Movie sucks actor sucks and their ideology sucks and Bollywood sucks so I humbly request all my fellow citizens to please #BoycottToofaan." Another wrote, "Toofaan Movie Is against Our Culture ." Another claimed, "Remember @FarOutAkhtar Was against of CAA. It's our time, iski Toofan ko andhi main uda do."

Take a look at the tweets:

Meanwhile, on Friday, actor Farhan had shared a glimpse of his training montage for Toofaan. The actor was seen turning his beast mode on to step into the shoes of a boxer for the film. In the video montage, Farhan revealed that he did not train for the film but to become a boxer for Toofaan. The film is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment, ROMP Pictures. It also stars Paresh Rawal, who essays the role of Farhan's coach. The film is all set to drop on July 16, 2021, on Prime Video. 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Why boycott? This is shame and shows your ill-thinking. You are bringing down hardworking people and that is unjust! Stop spreading hate and division!!!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

No one forces hindu girls to marry outside, they marry at their free will. I have seen hindu girls chasing after sikh guys, who have money. This is actually causing problem for sikh and muslim girls, who have hard time finding suitable matches.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Are people really this dumb? Why can't people take art as art? When there are movies that stereotype muslims into terrorists or other awful things, same people have no issues and then they live bollywood, but here when it's just a love story everyone has a problem, just coz the character is muslim...how much more bigoted can u people get? Modi has destroyed the essence of India and successfully filled hate in minds of people for his VOTES and political survival...I pity you people who hate on your own brothers n sisters likes this...hopeless

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Roses are Red Violets are Blue Let's boycott Toofaan Me and you"

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Boycott movie....

Anonymous 3 hours ago

I don’t get this new trend, its a creative freedom, they can create movies they like based on stories, now its up to you if you like the subject, watch otherwise ignore. So what if its muslim hindu love story, its ok. This is 2021, grow up, all of us are humans first trying to survive and fighting Covid since last year. Stop this divide.. Now about FA he is a big hypocrite, that I agree, but all these actors are selfish and they are only there to make money so we should not put them on pedestal, they are just entertaining us thats all…

Anonymous 4 hours ago

This is shocking how badly a whole nation can think....its a movie, all sorts of different religions people across the board get married, the way people are reacting over this issue does say alot about them.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

the only reason people should boycott any of nepo kids movies is because they are denying a hard working upcoming actor of a well deserved livelihood and profession!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

India is dying !! Another nation in making. It is going to burn everything. The hatred i see in this country is spreading fast, no one will be untouched by it.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

why it always like that??? Why they dont show him as Hindu and girl as Muslim why???

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Ever heard of a movie called Bombay?

Anonymous 5 hours ago

dont care abt culture im against caa too but farhan and his horse faced gf were supporting rheaaa sooo f.u

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Farhan is a bigot. Boycott the bigot.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

BOYCOTT the movie. Farhan and Shibani are among the entitled Bollywood druggie dolts who tried to paint SSR as depressed immediately after his murder and supported Rhea Chakraborty.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Nice job deducing that, Sherlock Holmes.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

WRONG!!!

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Rhea Chakraborty was part of the group that worked to destroy SSR. Going after her and all involved is necessary for justice or this will be another case in India wher the rich entitled murderers get away with everything.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Read again. Nobody said depression is anything to be afraid of. But using it as a reason to cover up a murder and declare it a suicide is absolutely a problem.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Stop going after Rhea Chakraborty, we had enough of that last year. What's wrong with taking medication for depression, is it inhuman ??

Anonymous 10 hours ago

ssr was a depressed druggie. except it and GET LOST.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Looks like you know better than CBI about SSR "Murder"!

Anonymous 10 hours ago

From SSR doctors to therapists to everyone has said he was depressed. Stop making depression sound like something to be ashamed of.