Boyfriend on Demand FIRST LOOK: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk are each other’s undoing in romance K-drama

Upcoming K-drama Boyfriend on Demand has shared its first look with the world! Starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk in their debut partnership, the romantic comedy is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. On January 7 local time, Netflix confirmed the release of Boyfriend on Demand this year without sharing a detailed release plan for it so far. The first looks for the characters of Seo Mi Rae and Park Kyeong Nam were also revealed online.

In the new images revealed of the characters, Seo Mi Rae can be seen as her hardworking webtoon producer self. BLACKPINK member Jisoo has long worked on this project, showcasing a deeply burned-out employee struggling to make sense of her love life. She can be seen checking out the booklet of a new app that seems to have caught her attention, turning her mind away from her busy life for a while.

In a following photo, Seo In Guk stars as Park Kyeong Nam, her unassuming but skilled colleague. He is Seo Mi Rae’s rival webtoon producer with whom she always butts heads and doesn’t wish to interact. The third and final image revealed showcases her in a grandiose setting. Presumably, a scene from the subscription app that she becomes a part of, it shows her gazing lovingly at the man who seems to be dragging her hand away.

About Boyfriend on Demand storyline

The K-drama follows Seo Mi Rae, who subscribes to a virtual reality simulation app called ‘Monthly Boyfriend’ and ends up meeting perfect boyfriends for a month, inducing feelings of love in her. In real life, her workplace is a mess as Park Kyeong Nam begins revealing his secret side to her. Originally appearing cold and blunt, she starts to warm up to him and learns of his real self, away from the rivalry of their relationship.

Boyfriend on Demand has confirmed its 2026 premiere with a release date expected to be announced soon.

