Boyfriend on Demand Teaser: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo romances numerous men in futuristic app, locks March 6 release date

Boyfriend on Demand has been an awaited show by fans for a while now! Following the revelation of its lead cast and numerous surprising cameos, the Netflix series has locked its March 6, 2026, release date, as revealed this Thursday. A teaser accompanied the announcement, introducing the storyline.

Boyfriend on Deman teaser out

The teaser clip showcased the character of Seo Mi Rae (played by Kim Jisoo), tired of her busy schedule and fading love life, turning to an application for some respite. She is introduced to the world of simulation dating by a colleague and begins to discover an unexplored part of herself via monthly boyfriends who hoodwink her.

Seo Mi Rae is seen experiencing multiple highly popular dating tropes on the app that lets her interact with ‘perfect’ versions of men. She gets to experience college romance, sageuk, celebrity, and more settings, which allow her to meet sweet, bad boy, doctor, and more styles of men via the app that aims to make her fall in love. Check out the teaser below.

Actors Seo Kang Joon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Young Dae, Lee Jae Wook, and others are seen portraying the characters of these ‘monthly’ boyfriends that she can subscribe to and experience on the service. Meanwhile, a fellow webtoon producer and her rival, Park Kyeong Nam (Seo In Guk), is steadily by her side. After thinking of each other as only competitors, the story shows them developing feelings in the most unique way.

The first official poster for the film was also shared on the same day, showcasing a checklist of things Seo Mi Rae is looking for while using the app. It includes being busy and worn out, hard to find someone to click with, tired of blind dating, flirting is too much effort, and fear of breakup, as the core reasons for choosing the ‘Monthly Boyfriend’ app.

Boyfriend on Demand is all set to stream on Netflix from March 6, 2026.

