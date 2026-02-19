Boyfriend on Demand Trailer: Jisoo exchanges fantastical love for Seo In Guk’s imperfect romance, watch

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is entering her romance girl era! After tragically ending her story with Jung Hae In in Snowdrop, fans were hoping for a successful love story for the singer and actress. Boyfriend on Demand seems to be readying her for just that and more. In the newly released trailer on February 19, 2026, it can be seen that, as Seo Mi Rae, she aims to change around her dating life to become a perfect fantasy.

In the trailer, given only 3 hours and 30 minutes to keep her life engaged in something exclusively for herself, Seo Mi Rae seeks romance in the most well-designed setting, inside that of a simulation application called Monthly Boyfriend (or Boyfriend on Demand). Here, men appear catering to her needs and wants, playing out various scenarios, perfect for falling in love. Only, she’s experiencing it all via the app and not in real life, which is too full of targets and a rival.

Coming across Park Kyung Nam (Seo In Guk), a colleague who is also a webtoon creator, much like herself, she goes head-to-head against him, only for fate to push them together and possibly develop a real-life relationship after all. Seeing that many others around her were struggling to find someone who met all their criteria, using the Monthly Boyfriend app, and then coming across her fellow producer, she wonders which possibilities she should chase after.

Check out the trailer below.

Boyfriend on Demand cast

Apart from the leads, Jisoo and Seo In Guk, the K-drama’s ‘monthly boyfriends’ were also shown off in the video. Actors appearing include Seo Kang Jun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Young Dae, Lee Jae Wook, Ong Seong Woo, Lee Sang Yi, Park Jae Bum (Jay Park), and more, in a myriad of set-ups in the application for brief cameos.

Meanwhile, Boyfriend on Demand will stream on Netflix from March 6 onwards.