Boyhood First Look: Im Siwan, Lee Sun Bin, Kang Hye Won and Lee Si Woo star in still cuts for upcoming K-drama

Coupang Play’s upcoming K-drama featuring actors Im Siwan, Lee Sun Bin, Kang Hye Won and Lee Si Woo has released still cuts featuring them. The K-drama was previously titled Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and has been set to premiere in the second half of 2023.

On August 17, Coupang play released the main lineup cast of the upcoming K-drama along with its first look. The still cuts posted on the Instagram of Copuang’s Play features all the main actors in still cuts of scenes.

What is Boyhood K-drama about?

The upcoming K-drama is set against the backdrop of Buyeo Agricultural High School in Chungcheong Province during the 1980s. This suspenseful K-drama follows the story of a high school student, Byung Tae, portrayed by Im Siwan, who is a loner. His sole goal is to avoid getting beaten up, but he unexpectedly transforms into the most powerful kid overnight. Jang Byung Tae is a small and weak kid living in Onyang, South Chungcheong Province. He resides at the bottom of the school's social ladder but suddenly transfers to the neighboring Buyeo Agricultural High School. There, he encounters an unforeseen incident that dramatically alters the course of his life. Lee Sun Bin will be taking on the role of Park Ji Young, also known as Buyeo's black spider. Lee Sun Bin has previously appeared in hit K-dramas such as Work Later, Drink Now and Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation.

Actors Lee Si Woo and Kang Hye Won will be portraying the roles of Asan’s white tiger, Jung Kyung Tae, and the neighborhood’s queen bee, Kang Sun Hwa, respectively. These rising stars have showcased their talents through various projects previously and are expected to excel in their roles here as well. The K-drama will be under the direction of Lee Myung Woo, known for his work on dramas such as The Fiery Priest and Backstreet Rookie, and he will be overseeing the production.

Im Siwan’s recent activities

Im Siwan is a talented actor known for his roles in K-dramas like Summer Strike and Run On. He has also announced recently to be starring in an upcoming JTBC travel variety show titled Actors on a Journey with Jung Hae In. Both the actors will be traveling all over Scotland, and the show will focus on the friendship between the two. He is also set to lead in the film Road to Boston which tells the story of Korean National marathoners wanting to compete in international marathon matches for the first time after the liberation of their country.The actor is also set to star in the second season of the superhit K-drama Squid games.

