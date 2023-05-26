BOYNEXTDOOR drops mind-blowing music video of new debut track One and Only produced by Zico

A new K-pop group has burst onto the scene, and they are ready to take the music world by storm. BOYNEXTDOOR, a talented group of artists, has recently made their debut with a fun and captivating music video for their track One And Only, produced by none other than the legendary Zico.

The unforgettable music video: A feast for the senses

At the stroke of midnight on May 26, BOYNEXTDOOR unveiled the captivating music video for their song One and Only, which serves as one of the three title tracks from their highly anticipated debut single album titled WHO! Notably, One and Only holds the distinction of being personally co-produced by Zico in collaboration with Pop Time. The music video for One And Only is a visual spectacle that will leave you mesmerized. From stunning visuals to energetic choreography, BOYNEXTDOOR delivers a performance that is as captivating as it is memorable. The music video showcases the group's unique style and showcases their immense talent, leaving fans eagerly wanting more.

Prior to this release, BOYNEXTDOOR treated fans to the music video for their first debut track, 'But I Like You', earlier in the week. The excitement continues to build as they gear up to unveil the music video for their third song, Serenade, alongside the release of the complete single album on May 30.

The power of Zico's production

Zico, known for his incredible talent as a producer and artist, has once again proven his prowess with One And Only. The track perfectly blends catchy melodies, infectious beats, and dynamic verses, creating a sound that is undeniably addictive. Zico's touch adds an extra layer of excellence to BOYNEXTDOOR's debut, setting the stage for their promising future.

Rise of BOYNEXTDOOR: Breaking boundaries

BOYNEXTDOOR's debut marks a significant milestone in their journey toward K-pop stardom. The group showcases their versatility and creativity, blending various genres to create a unique sound that sets them apart from the crowd. With One And Only, they prove that they are here to make a lasting impact and establish themselves as the next big thing in the industry.

BOYNEXTDOOR brings a fresh and vibrant energy to the K-pop scene. Their personalities shine through in every performance, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. With their synchronized choreography, charismatic presence, and infectious enthusiasm, BOYNEXTDOOR proves that they are indeed the One And Only. Don't miss out on their sensational debut, watch the music video now and prepare to be blown away by BOYNEXTDOOR's undeniable talent.

