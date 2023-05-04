BOYNEXTDOOR: Here’s all about HYBE’s upcoming 5th Gen K-Pop boy group

The name of the rookie group ambitiously prepared by HYBE and KOZ Entertainment is BOYNEXTDOOR, which means 'the boys next door', signalling that they will approach fans in a casual and comfortable manner. They want to form a bond with listeners by expressing everyday stories that people of their generation can relate to through honest music. They consist of a total of 6 members. Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR is the first K-Pop boy group presented by KOZ Entertainment, headed by Zico, and will be making their debut on May 30th.

The first introduction:

They were first introduced with a logo motion teaser. In the released video, we arrive at a house with the same appearance as the house that appeared on the official website which began on May 3rd. Then, the mint-colored door with the phrase 'Who's There?' Skateboards, soccer balls, mailboxes, etc., which appeared on the website, reappeared in the logo motion, providing fun in finding connections. In addition, cheerful music, colorful colors, and witty design make it possible to guess the direction the team is pursuing.

Exciting promotions:

They started offline promotions at the K-Pop Square in the Trade Center (COEX) in Gangnam, Seoul, and at the HYBE headquarters, ahead of the debut. With the theme of 'house', an important material that runs through the entire debut album, the group is drawing attention by revealing contents of an extraordinary scale. The house, which was flying freely over the office building, inflated like a balloon and then exploded blowing pollen, and the colorful BOYNEXTDOOR logo appeared along with the phrase 'Who's There?', creating curiosity about those who will debut on May 30th. The unique promotion brought about more popularity for the group even before they revealed their names and faces.

The upcoming debut:

Recently, BOYNEXTDOOR released the scheduler image of the debut single to be released on May 30th. They produced only three music videos, foreshadowing their debut on an unprecedented scale. On May 23rd and 26th, before the release of the sound source, they released two music videos first, showing their confidence in releasing music in advance. At 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on May 30th, they will release their debut single along with their third music video and make their official debut in the music industry.

ALSO READ: Why can't EXO's Kai postpone military service anymore? Military Manpower Administration explains

Advertisement