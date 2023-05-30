BOYNEXTDOOR: HYBE’s newest boy group makes debut with upbeat MV for Serenade from WHO!

On May 30, BOYNEXTDOOR released the debut track Serenade and the members look extremely cute ‘serenading’ their love. The MV shows them trying to convince the girl to give some of her time to them. Their sweet requests and dreamy-eyed expressions make for a lovely atmosphere. Even in the end, as they come across her dad, they tried to talk to her but his intimidating expression made them scurry off in a hilarious fashion. They have successfully made their debut and the fans already love their vocal strengths and choreography!

WHO!:

The boy group by HYBE and KOZ Entertainment, BOYNEXTDOOR, features all three of the album's title tracks: from WHO!, 'But I Like You,' 'One and Only,' and 'Serenade'. The group's confidence in their ability to win the game is evident in the music itself, which features the team's name. BOYNEXTDOOR underlined the group's standpoint through the pre-delivered music recordings for 'But I Like You' and 'One and Only' even before their introduction. Throughout the music video, new fans and viewers can feel the gestures and free movements that use each member's individuality in the choreography. Their performance is filled with novel concepts. They use 'door,' a prop that intuitively displays the team name BOYNEXTDOOR, to unleash groundbreaking choreography in 'One and Only.' In 'But I Like You', the verses were communicated with natural and clever developments, making fun music.

BOYNEXTDOOR:

They sing stories that people their age can relate to and use words that are simple but effective. In addition to naturally revealing their sensibility, the lyrics' use of everyday tone and language habits reveal a hidden fun factor that reveals the members' actual lifestyles and musical preferences. For their debut album, BOYNEXTDOOR directly participated in the songwriting process. Lyrics for 'But I Like You' and 'Serenade' are written by Myung Jaehyun, Taesan, and Woonhak. You can feel the yearning to catch both ubiquity and musicality by making a phrase that is agreeable for the ears and charming for the eyes with simple music.

The group:

KOZ Entertainment began putting together the team in 2019 and it took them over 4 years to create the theme and bring the members together. They say that these members are like gemstones that match the values of the label and the name given to them. Their goal with the team is to bring a group to the industry that create a safe space for the listeners and represent Gen-Z who are different from the previous generations. Like NewJeans and many other new groups, they will be taking part in trends and creating trends of their own.

